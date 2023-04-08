Even though he claims he doesn't care about his own legacy, Kevin Durant sure knows a thing or two about Michael Jordan's one.

The NBA was never the same after Michael Jordan came. Not only did he change the game on the court, but he also paved the way for athletes to capitalize on their own brands like no one else had done it before.

The legendary basketball player was the face of the league, the Chicago Bulls, and countless brands throughout the years. And he's now the mastermind behind the most popular sneaker brand on Earth.

That's why, basketball aside, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durantbelieves that Michael Jordan's legacy is virtually unmatched, as he recently reflected on his success as a businessman in the latest edition of his podcast.

Kevin Durant Reflects On Michael Jordan's Legacy

"You can walk around any environment, anywhere on Earth, at least somebody's going to have a pair of Jordans on," Durant said. "That's gonna live on forever even when we are all gone from here. He probably is that now (known for sneakers more than basketball). The brand is synonymous with class and luxury, it's top-of-the-line."

"He has such iconic models in his collection that we'll never get again," KD added. "When they took the swoosh off for Jordan, that's what made the allure of it grow even more. We know for a fact that the greatest player in the league wore and won championships with. The stories behind his shoe, they're gonna always hit deeper than everybody else."

Michael Jordan was arguably the most famous person in the world when he was at his peak, and that hasn't changed all that much ever seen. And that was before the social media era, which is all the more impressive.

So, you may or may not believe he's the greatest to ever do it, but he sure changed the whole landscape for every athlete who burst into the scene after him.