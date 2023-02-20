Even though he seems unbothered by the outside praise and criticism, there's still one major accolade that Kevin Durant wants to achieve.

Kevin Durant is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's also arguably the most talented pure scorer this game has ever seen, the NBA's ultimate offensive cheat code, with his combination of size, shooting, and handles.

Not so long ago, Durant was the league's offensive driving force. He was an unstoppable scorer, putting up 30+point games with ease. And even though the clock is ticking, he's still wreaking havoc offensively.

So, now that he's on the verge of cracking the NBA's top 10 of all-time leading scorers, the Phoenix Suns superstar opened up on how much it would mean to him to keep climbing up that ladder.

Kevin Durant Admits He Wants To Be A Top-10 Scorer

“It means a lot. I mean, I always want to be respected by the greats of the game for my game and my abilities. You know, that says it all right there," Durant admited. "You know, I get love from the greats whenever I see them. Especially this weekend, a lot of former NBA players and current NBA players. It’s a lot of love and respect, and it shows so, that means the world to me that I can be close to the Top 10.”

KD Knows The Pressure Is On In Phoenix

It's officially championship-or-bust season in Phoenix. There's no more room or place for excuses or shortcomings after adding Durant to one of the most dominant teams in the Western Conference:

"It's pressure because I'm one of the best players to ever play the game," Durant said in his introductory press conference. "So, everytime I step on the floor people are going to expect me to do great things, for the team I'm on to do great things. But I enjoy getting better as a player every day. I enjoy waking up and getting to do this. So I don't ever say anything's a failure but I know what's on our backs and we wanna get the most out of these opportunities."

So, even though no one can deny his status as one of the best to ever do it, this could still be a make-or-break season for KD.