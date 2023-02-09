Kevin Durant tried his best. He was one of the best five players in the NBA when healthy, and he almost single-handedly carried the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA Finals a couple of seasons ago. It just didn't work out.

But the Nets had plenty of reasons to give up on Durant also. Despite his outstanding performances, it was evident that he wanted no part of the organization's future, constantly sabotaging behind closed doors.

So, now that he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, it wasn't much of a surprise to see Kyrie Irving — who's never taken accountability for anything — blaming the Nets for how everything went down.

Kyrie Irving Says He's Glad Kevin Durant Got Out Of Brooklyn

"This business changes so quickly. He's getting a little bit older. I'm getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all that," Kyrie said. "Get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That's what I'm looking forward to. Everything else in between, I'm just glad that he got out of there."

"I think this was in the works, like, after year one. I wasn't sure about whether or not I wanted to be in Brooklyn long term, again, because of things that was happening behind the scenes," Irving added. "I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could. There were some unfortunate circumstances that came up there that were out of my control. Whether it be the mandate with the vaccine or missing games, me suspended or, you know, just little things that I think, you know, just put just wrenches in our journey."

So, Kyrie made sure to do everything in his power to make the Nets implode, but it was the team's fault, not his. Also, he could've walked away in free agency, but he wasn't going to give up those millions, am I right?

Kyrie always talks about values and respect and whatnot. If he truly were about that, and he had felt disrespected by the organization, then he would've left earlier. He could've done it. But maybe that's not who he is, and who could blame him? I wouldn't have walked away from $37 million either; I just don't go around yapping and pretending to be better than everybody else.

But once again, Irving is showing his true colors. He'll never admit his wrongdoings or will be held accountable; it's always someone else's fault. He just always happens to be on the other end of a toxic environment. I wonder what's the common factor there.