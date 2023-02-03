With Kyrie Irving requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, the Lakers rumors have re-emerged. Check out here how LeBron James and Magic Johnson reacted to this possibility.

All of a sudden, things have taken a huge twist for the Nets. Shams reported on Friday about Kyrie Irving's trade request from Brooklyn, which is why rumors of a potential reunion with LeBron James at the Lakers are once again making headlines.

The 8x NBA All-Star has been fantastic for his team in the last few months, leaving much of the controversy surrounding him behind. However, it looks like Kyrie doesn't want anything to do with his current team anymore.

Irving reportedly gave the Nets an ultimatum, asking them to be traded before the NBA trade deadline on February 9, or he'll leave as a free agent at the end of the season. Is he Los Angeles bound? LeBron and Magic Johnson have already reacted to the rumors.

LeBron James, Magic Johnson react to Kyrie Irving-Lakers rumor

A hypothetical reunion between James and Irving—who shone together in Cleveland—is once again giving a lot to talk about. Both James and Johnson took to Twitter after the bombshell news, though The King opted to send a more cryptic message.

Magic, meanwhile, made it absolutely clear. He wants to see Irving and LeBron together again. With James' championship window still open, this may be the move the Lakers need to make to contend. However, let's be realistic: they don't have the best compensation for the Nets. That said, we'll have to wait and see.