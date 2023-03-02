The Los Angeles Lakers revealed a medical update on LeBron James, and it doesn't look good. Find out here for how long will The King be on the sidelines.

Just when the Lakers were starting to string good results together, they received terrible news. LeBron James played through injury in their comeback win over the Mavericks on Sunday, but has been unable to play since then.

On Thursday, the team shared the latest medical update on The King, revealing he will be out for at least three weeks: "LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks."

This may put the Lakers' playoff aspirations at risk, since the regular season finale is drawing nearer and the team has plenty of work to do. Let's take a look at how many games LeBron would miss.

For how long will LeBron James be out? Potential comeback date for Lakers star

The Lakers' latest medical report suggests James wouldn't return for at least three weeks, but it could take even longer than that. Considering his age and importance for the team, it would make sense if they don't rush him back.

Of course, the team is currently challenging for a playoff spot and James had already said this was an important moment in his career. But according to the medical update, LeBron would miss at least the next 10 games.

If he's reassessed in three weeks and the team immediately gives the green light, James could return to the floor at the end of the month. The reevaluation wouldn't be before their game against the Suns on March 22, but if James is healthy, he could return in any of these games:

vs. OKC ( March 24 )

) vs. Bulls ( March 26 )

) at Bulls ( March 29 )

) at Timberwolves (March 31)

However, this would be the best-case scenario. Chances are Lakers won't rush him back to avoid getting LeBron re-injured, so he could barely make it on time for the final games of the regular season. According to renowned sports injury analyst Dr. Evan Jeffries, LeBron James could miss between four or six weeks: