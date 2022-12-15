Los Angeles Lakers will face Denver Nuggets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will receive Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals continue trying to leave behind the negative record they have had since the start of the season and finally be able to get closer to the Play-in positions. The lousy start to the season is complicating the Lakers, whose balance in the last 15 games was not so bad. They need to get back to victory in order to aim for at least 10th place.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the best teams in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets, who are only one victory behind the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course, they are looking for the leadership of the Western Conference for which they need a victory.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Crypto.com Arena will be the third in this regular season. The previous two were a victory for the Nuggets on October 26, 110-99, and another for the Lakers on October 30, 121-110. The two teams have different goals now, but they both need the win.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets to be played on Friday, December 16 at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Denver Nuggets are the favorites with -115 odds while for the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers they are -105 odds.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers -105 Denver Nuggets -115

*Odds via DraftKings