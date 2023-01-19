Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers will face Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their jubilee 100th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 61 direct duels to this day, while the Memphis Grizzlies have celebrated a triumph in 38 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 9, 2023, and it ended in a 127-119 win for the Grizzlies at home in Memphis. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once (LWLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Memphis Grizzlies are in great form, having won all of their last five matches (WWWWW).

The Grizzlies currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.705. While the Lakers are placed 11 positions below them, in 13th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.444. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 17, 1995, and it ended in a 114-91 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, to be played on Friday, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on Bally Sports Southeast, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup.