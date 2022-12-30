The game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons finished with a tremendous brawl started by Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes. Read here to find out the NBA sanctons for both teams.

What seemed to be a normal night in the NBA at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, ended with a huge altercation between many players of the Orlando Magic and the Pistons. It all started with a few seconds left in the first half when Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes fought for a ball.

There were less than 40 seconds in the clock when Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes ran for a ball almost in the entire court. When they were close to the sideline, Wagner clearly pushed Hayes and made him crash with the chairs in the Pistons' bench. After that, chaos unfolded.

Killian Hayes was helped by his teammates and when he got up threw a right arm punch towards the head of Moritz Wagner. The Orlando Magic player immediately fell to the ground. Now, as a consequence of the fight, the NBA has announced a lot of sanctions.

Moritz Wagner vs Killian Hayes: How many players were suspended for Magic and Pistons?

During the game, three players were ejected. Moritz Wagner for the flagrant foul on the sideline, Killian Hayes because of his response and Hamadou Diallo was also out. Then, after the review in the NBA offices, the suspensions came.

Killian Hayes was suspended three games for throwing the punch to Moritz Wagner's head and the Magic player got a two-game suspension. There were other players with one-game suspensions: Hamidou Diallo (Pistons), Kevon Harris (Magic), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Franz Wagner (Magic), Cole Anthony (Magic), R.J. Hampton (Magic), Gary Harris (Magic), Mo Bamba (Magic) and Wendell Carter Jr (Magic).

By the way, the NBA announced the suspension for the Orlando Magic members will be staggered in order to allow them to have enough players for the next game against Washington. Some players will fulfill the suspension against the Wizards (Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Harris). The rest when they face Oklahoma City on January 4.