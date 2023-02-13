While he has nothing but respect for Michael Jordan and LeBron James, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith thinks one aspect makes one of them the GOAT.

Fans and analysts have and will forever debate who's the greatest player in NBA history. From the Bill Russell days to the Stephen Curry era, this discussion will never go away, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the likeliest candidates.

Most people agree that the GOAT distinction should go to one of these two guys, and they both made — and continue to make — more than strong arguments to be considered the best to ever do it.

And while there may not be a right or wrong choice on such a subjective topic, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes there's one aspect that puts Michael Jordan ahead of LeBron James: Fear.

Michael Jordan Or LeBron James? Stephen A. Smith Chimes In On The GOAT Debate

"When you see stuff up close, and when you talk to the players, it's a different animal," Smith said on The Fullsend Podcast. "And listen, everybody universally respects LeBron. One of the greatest ever. They feared Jordan, bro. Feared. They were scared."

"And then, when you think about it, throughout LeBron's tenure, there has always been a debate as to who was his peer. Was it Kobe? Or was it Kevin Durant? I think he eclipsed them, he answered the call, but there was always the question," Smith added. "Tell me one time in MJ's career when it was even a question."

James Says He'd Take Himself Over Anybody

Notably, LeBron recently shared his two cents on this debate as well. And while he didn't want to take anything away from other players, he admitted that he wouldn't choose anyone over him:

"I don’t know, I think it’s great barbershop talk; it's gonna happen forever and ever. If I was the GM or whatever the case may be of a franchise that was starting up and I had the No. 1 pick, I’d take me," James said. "But that's just me because I believe in myself. I know what I bring to the table."

Back in the day, LeBron admitted that he was chasing Jordan's ghost, and he even wore no. 23 to honor His Airness. So, maybe he feels like he's already getting past his idol, but we're just grateful to have witnessed both of them do their thing.