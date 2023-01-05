Milwaukee Bucks will receive Charlotte Hornets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The locals come from obtaining two victories in a row, which has allowed them to regain second place in the Conference thanks also to the loss of the Brooklyn Nets against the Chicago Bulls. Now, the bucks will go in search of leadership, for which they need to continue on the path of victory.

In the case of the Charlotte Hornets, so far they have a sad 10-29 record, which is the worst in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA (it is followed by the Houston Rockets with 10-28). It is clear that for them it is a tanking season, although it is also true that against strong rivals they seem to play better and perhaps they can complicate the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The game these rivals will play at the Fiserv Forum will be the second of three they must play this season. In the first of them, which took place on December 3, the Milwaukee Bucks won 105-96 without major problems.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Friday, January 6 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Louisiana will be broadcast in the United States on: BSSE.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. However, it is quite likely that the favorites will be the Milwaukee Bucks and by a wide difference.

