Shaq's opinion is considered as important as any other NBA legend but this time he could be defining an important spot for a player and that could put that player under a lot of pressure.

NBA 2023: Shaquille O'Neal reveals who is the best center right now

Shaquille O'Neal is a guy who knows a lot about the game, he won four NBA rings between 2000 and 2006, plus he was named NBA Finals MVP three times, just to name a few things.

His career ended in 2011 playing for the Boston Celtics although he was away from his beloved team the Los Angeles Lakers, he closed his career with great honors and 28,596+ points.

O'Neal is one of the Inside the NBA hosts, he has been working for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports since 2011 and since then most of his appearances on the show are important thanks to his opinions on players and the league.

Who is the best NBA center according to Shaq?

Shaquille O'Neal recently said that Nikola Jokic is the best center in the league right now, but that's probably true since Shaq knows that position very well, he was a center for 19 years.

Jokic has yet to win an NBA Championship ring but he has been named NBA MVP twice in 2021 and 2022, it is likely that at some point or another he can win a big title.

Other centers known to be dominant and lethal were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar considered the best of all time and Bill Russell with Wilt Chamberlain were also dominant in their eras.