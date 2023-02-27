Two bad news in one night, first LeBron James and now LaMelo Ball with a fractured ankle that will keep him out of action for a long time. Check here how many games he will miss.

NBA Injury Report: How long will it take for LaMelo Ball's fractured ankle to heal?

The Charlotte Hornets are enjoying a top notch 5-game winning streak that began on February 13, 2023 with a win against the Atlanta Hawks, but their record as of February 27 is 20-43 overall.

The Hornets are unlikely to make it to the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs and now with one player down the odds are almost nothing, they need LaMelo to win.

LaMelo Ball is the player with the highest PPG average on the Hornets' roster with 23.4 points per game but he had already missed 20+ games due to another injury.

How long will it take for LaMelo Ball's fractured ankle to heal?

It is likely that LaMelo Ball will need at least 4 to 8 weeks to recover from his fractured ankle, meaning he will miss 18+ games or likely the remainder of the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Hornets reported that he was injured during the recent game against the Detroit Pistons.

In the current season LaMelo Ball was averaging 40.7% field goal, 36.7% threes, 84.3% free throws with 8.5 assists per game and 3.5 turnovers per game.

Ball has been playing with the Hornets since the 2020 season, but prior to the NBA he played one season in Australia with the Illawarra Hawks.