The NBA handed the most prestigious individual award to Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid for the first time. But something curious about the is the number of votes that LeBron James received.

The NBA Playoffs are going to determine a new champion. That’s the ultimate goal for players, although there are some individual awards that are also very valuable. In particular the MVP is the one everyone dreams about.

Joel Embiid was the winner of the 2022-2023 NBA MVP. The Philadelphia 76ers center has been consistently a top player for years, although this was the first time he won it. Right behind him were the two-time winners Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James is always in the discussion when naming the best player in the league. His records even put him in the GOAT debate with Michael Jordan, but he has not been close to receiving his fifth MVP lately. What happened this year with the Los Angeles Lakers star was even more curious than him not winning it.

LeBron James' shocking number of votes in the MVP race

There was no doubt who the finalists were going to be. The three players selected were clearly at the top last season, so this time there was no debate regarding a potential unfair decision. Embiid, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo deserved to finish in the podium. However, it is still a bit strange to see where the ended in the poll.

LeBron did not receive a single vote for the 2022-2023 NBA MVP award. His performances through the years have been so solid that this is the first time it happens in his whole career. James won the MVP four times, so he probably didn’t give any importance to the final results. Injuries have limited him this season, but he managed to average 28.9 points, 6.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds in 55 games.