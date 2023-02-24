The Phoenix Suns are expected to at least challenge for the NBA championship, but Devin Booker may have passed much of the pressure on Kevin Durant.

The Suns seem to be the team to watch after the NBA trade deadline. With Kevin Durant on board, many expect Phoenix to be a serious title contender in the West. Team owner Mat Ishbia, in fact, wants to build a dynasty.

No one would have imagined this a few years back, but the team's reputation has significantly improved in the last two seasons. Chris Paul and Devin Booker took Phoenix to new heights, but were unable to deliver a championship.

That might change now. A player of KD's caliber seems to be exactly what this roster needed to succeed, but D Book wants to keep his feet on the ground. With many labeling the Suns a 'Super Team,' Booker suggested only Durant should draw high expectations.

Devin Booker suggests Kevin Durant carries the expectations on the Suns

“We only had one All-Star this year, that was KD,” Booker told reporters Thursday, via Sports Illustrated. “I just don’t do all the titles and stuff, man, that’s for you guys and everybody else."

"I know we have a really talented group, I think enough to get to where we’re trying to go, and finish what we’re trying to do," he added. "So, that’s my main focus, everything that’s said about us will come, regarding how we finish.”

Of course, D Book knows they should have a legitimate chance to contend. But he's also aware that there are many other teams out there with title aspirations, and the playoffs are never easy. No one can't hide the fact Durant brings a lot of expectations, but KD can handle the pressure. For the Suns, meanwhile, it's better to stay humble.