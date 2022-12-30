Controversial star Gilbert Arenas shared another of his hot takes, stating Stephen Curry shouldn't get all that credit for changing the game of basketball.

For better or worse, NBA basketball has changed a lot over the past two decades or so. Plenty of people either credit or blame Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for it, and they're mostly right.

The Splash Brothers' unmatched ability to pull up from beyond the arc and knock down threes made the Dubs put together one of the most unstoppable offenses ever. And almost every team in the league has tried to replicate that formula.

Nonetheless, and even though he's considered one of the most influential players of his time, Gilbert Arenas believes Stephen Curry shouldn't get the credit for changing the game. Instead, it should be the whole team.

NBA News: Gilbert Arenas Says Warriors, Not Steph Curry, Changed Basketball

"Steph Curry didn't change the game. The Warriors changed the game," Arenas told Vlad TV. "Steph in Pop's (Gregg Popovich) organization does not change the game. So, the whole system allows Steph to be himself and then have to conform to the system."

"There's coaches that allow players to explore your game," Arenas added. "And there's coaches that say, "No, this is my style. You fit in to this style.' Having Mark Jackson first, then having Steve Kerr and they say, 'Hey, Steph, do you. Go out there and explore.' That system with Steph, Klay (Thompson) and how they thought the game is what changed it."

We have to admit that Arenas has a somewhat valid point, but it feels like another uncalled-for shot at an active player. He's been known for firing hot takes left and right and constantly making the headlines for his controversial remarks.

We're talking about a guy who said that Giannis Antetokounmpo, of all players, doesn't understand the game of basketball. So yeah, maybe we should take this one with a grain of salt.