Even though they were rivals during their playing days, former Detroit Pistons star John Salley claims there will never be another Michael Jordan.

For decades, NBA fans have engaged in a never-ending debate about who's the greatest player in NBA history. From Dr. J to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, most fans have now turned to Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Truth be told, there's more than a handful of players that have put together a GOAT-kind of résumé. And there's no point in comparing guys from different eras who also played different positions.

Nonetheless, there shouldn't even be a debate at all, as no one will ever top Michael Jordan. At least, that's what former Detroit Pistons 'Bad Boy' John Salley seems to think about this debate.

NBA News: John Salley Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT

"Jordan was designed, the same way Jesus has been designed. So, people sit around and talk about Jesus Christ from 2019 years ago," Salley said in an interview with Vlad TV. "Muhammad Ali is the greatest of all time."

"The reason Michael Jordan is never going anywhere is because of Babe Ruth. Babe Ruth played in the 20s, or 30s, or 40s or whenever Babe Ruth played. And they still talking about Babe Ruth," Salley added. "That's what Michael Jordan is going to be in 50 years. He's going to be the Babe Ruth of basketball. There's only one Babe Ruth, and there's only one Michael Jordan, and there's one Jesus Christ and then there's Michael Jackson."

That's a valid point right there. Jordan has a legendary aura, and even celebrities are starstruck just by being in the same room with him. That's something not many people can make the rich and famous feel.

But then again, maybe we shouldn't spend that much time debating whether one was better than the other. Fortunately, we were able to enjoy most NBA legends in our lifetime, and the league is currently flodded with elite talent.