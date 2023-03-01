Kevin Durant is about to make his highly anticipated debut with the Suns this season. But long before the blockbuster trade, KD was already tracking the progress of one of his new teammates.

The basketball community can't wait to see how the latest move in Kevin Durant's career turns out. After an unsuccessful stint with the Nets, KD is under pressure to help the Suns win an NBA championship.

Durant will be surrounded with a plethora of stars in Phoenix as Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton will be next to him. It won't be easy, but the Suns are on paper a serious contender.

It's not a secret that anything short of a Conference Final will be seen as a failure, but Durant seems to be enjoying the moment for now. In fact, he's eager to play with Booker after tracking his progress over the years.

Suns news: Kevin Durant has nothing but praise for Devin Booker

"I like his work ethic," Durant said about Booker in an interview with Boardroom. "I remember seeing him in college, I loved his form on his jump shot at a young age. So I was like, I can tell he's been working on his game. So just following him over the years, just seeing how quickly he developed. His IQ for the game. He understands the game.

"I like guys that can score from all areas of the floor and being around somebody that works like that and cares about the game like that is only going to help me. So, I'm looking forward to being around him."