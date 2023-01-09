LeBron James wanted to clear the air after he made some controversial comments about the front office and improving the Los Angeles Lakers' roster.

You don't have to be a basketball genius to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers have a flawed roster. Even though they're riding an NBA-best five-game winning streak, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could use some more help.

Anthony Davis cannot be trusted to stay healthy, and there's no actual timetable for his return right now. Even with him back on the floor, the team should still try and make some moves to improve the roster.

That's why it didn't take long before people started speculating about LeBron's future. His recent comments made it seem like he's not happy with the team, and his patience is running out.

NBA News: LeBron James Clarifies His Comments On The Front Office

“Y’all know what the f— should be happening, I don’t need to talk.” James told The Athletic's Sam Amick when asked about the Lakers' roster. "Man listen, I play the game. I worry about who’s in the locker room. I can’t — it’s not my … it’s not my job. I can’t do nobody else’s job," the veteran forward added.

But even though those were his exacts words, James didn't care for Amick's report, and he took to Twitter to made it clear that he's not running out of patience; it's just that he didn't want to talk about the GM's work:

"Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning. You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation. And I said what I said with the upmost [sic] respect and calmness cause that’s the mood I’m in! Your welcome! 5 game winning streak," James tweeted.

Of course, this has been LeBron's M.O. since he entered the league. He throws some passive-aggressive comments out in the air, and then acts like he didn't mean them. So, let's see how — or if — Rob Pelinka reacts to his words.