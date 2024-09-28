Trending topics:
NFL News: Eagles' AJ Brown receives tough injury update ahead of game vs Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles received bad news regarding AJ Brown's injury status in connection with the 2024 NFL Week 4 game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
© (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Philadelphia Eagles will have an important game for their 2024 NFL season aspirations when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Nick Sirianni’s team will have to resolve their doubts at the wide receiver position given AJ Brown‘s injury report.

A 2-1 record would be a big deal for the Eagles, who will face an opponent with the same mark in the upcoming campaign. The game against the Bucs is an opportunity to get a second straight road win after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

The bad news for the Eagles is that AJ Brown has been downgraded to “out” status for the Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. The Eagles star’s status was uncertain, but as NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported, Brown has not been able to recover from his hamstring injury. Head coach Sirianni will have to bring in a strong safety to replace him.

“I still don’t know exactly how long he will be out, we will constantly evaluate him. What is certain is that Brown is one of the best players in the league and his absence impacts the team a lot,” Sirianni had stated days before, about the uncertainty of AJ’s recovery time.

AJ Brown

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When was AJ Brown’s last game with the Eagles?

AJ Brown last presentation with the Philadelphia Eagles was on September 6th in the win over the Green Bay Packers. In that appearance, which was his only one in the 2024 NFL, the wide receiver recorded 119 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

When is AJ Brown expected to return to play?

According to Brown’s statement regarding his absence, the wide receiver is expected to return for the Philadelphia Eagles in mid-October, during Week 5 or 6, and seems optimistic when Nick Sirianni’s team takes on the Cleveland Browns on October 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

