NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen loses two key teammates ahead game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

The Buffalo Bills' game against the Baltimore Ravens generates much anticipation for its promise of a big game, but Josh Allen lost two key players in his quarterback duel against Lamar Jackson.

Josh Allen will look to continue the Buffalo Bills’ perfect start to the 2024 NFL season when they host Lamar Jackson‘s Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in Week 4. The Bills’ visit to M&T Bank Stadium will be marred by the loss of two key members of the team’s line-up.

The two key players Allen’s Bills will be without are linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson, who have been ruled out of next weekend’s game against the Ravens. The losses represent a lack of depth at quarterback, who is one of the contenders for the MVP award this season.

Bernard’s absence is not a big deal, as he missed the Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The linebacker practiced for the first time on Thursday, but he hasn’t fully recovered from the pectoral strain he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. His loss is significant as he was Buffalo’s leading tackler last campaign.

Johnson, meanwhile, injured his forearm in the Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals and has yet to return this season, missing his third straight game. The cornerback, who was a second-team All-Pro selection last season, is a key piece for the Bills and has recorded 98 tackles, one catch and three forced fumbles in the 2023 NFL.

Josh Allen vs Lamar Jackson showdown

It’s clear that the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens is one of the most attractive games to watch in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL because of the weight of the two teams. Plus, it’s interesting to see two of the best quarterbacks of the moment facing each other.

On one side will be Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who has a 75% passer rating for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. For the Ravens, it will be Lamar Jackson, who records 65.6% for 702 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Josh Allen’s controversy with Stefon Diggs

A few days ago a controversy arose over Josh Allen’s comments after the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which many rumours linked to Stefon Diggs, the recent addition to the Houston Texans and Allen’s former teammate.

“I’m not trying to denigrate anybody. I’ve loved everybody I’ve played with and you don’t need to denigrate other people to help each other. And right now we’re helping each other out and that’s all we’re trying to do and stick together as a team,” Allen said of the rumored controversy with Diggs.

