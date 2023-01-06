Since arriving in Southern California, LeBron James has become the heart and soul of the Los Angeles Lakers, and that's all thanks to Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson is the ultimate Laker. He played there, coached there, and was even a part of their front office. Of course, his last tenure calling the shots for Jeanie Buss' team didn't end well, but he still did some interesting things.

For starters, Johnson was the one who orchestrated LeBron James' arrival at Crypto.com Arena. And we're not talking just about a financial standpoint or putting together a plan to get him.

We're talking about actually sitting down with the man himself and talking him through his plan, the future, and how he'd fit right away in Hollywood. Recently, Magic explained how he managed to convince him.

NBA News: Magic Johnson Knew How To Get LeBron To The Lakers

"I knew what he (LeBron James) wanted, I knew he wanted to win, no. 1 but no. 2, I knew Los Angeles he could live, and live free and drive around and live a life he wanted to live that he couldn't live in Cleveland or Miami because everyone's on top of him," Johnson said on All The Smoke.

"And I think because we have so many celebrities here, he could fit right on in. So, I told him I'm going to build a team that's gonna win a championship, no question about it," Magic added. "But also that he's going to build a billion-dollar business here off the court because we love our celebrities out here and he bought into it."

"I said, 'These are the moves I'm going to make after I sign you'. At that time I thought it was going to be Kawhi, cause he was the next free agent the next year. Nobody knew Anthony Davis was going to be available next year," Magic concluded.

James' tenure in Los Angeles has had its big share of ups and downs, but he did help the team win its very first ring since the Kobe Bryant era. So, props to Magic for always giving the Lakers a hand, although that ring won't count on his résumé.