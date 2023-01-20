Even though he's now one of the league's most prominent stars, Stephen Curry's journey to the top was complicated and full of challenges.

Resiliency has been of the many things that have helped Stephen Curry become part of the NBA hierarchy. He wasn't the highest-touted prospect when he left high school, and some doubted he'd ever become an All-Star-caliber player.

There was a point where even the Golden State Warriors doubted Curry had franchise-player potential, and they were pretty close to trading him. Ironically, the deal fell off because the Milwaukee Bucks also had some concerns about him.

Even though he's now one of the league's most prominent stars, Stephen Curry's journey to the top was complicated and full of challenges. So, recently, he opened up on the darkest time in his basketball career.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Opens Up On His Early Struggles

“The injuries keep you off the court so consistently, so frequently that you start to doubt everything that you poured into your craft and the cloud hanging over, ‘Will I be healthy enough just to get my two feet on the floor and give myself an opportunity to be the player that I wanna be?’" Curry said.

"That was over a two-year stretch. Off and on, where a lot of dark days, a lot of patience, a lot of support from family, people that you trust who can speak positivity in life into you, confidence into you," he added. "I felt like Forrest Gump without the big braces, so it was a weird time."

Curry was considered an injury-prone player, and it cost him his first big contract with the Warriors. Then, he got a shoe deal and some sneakers tailor-made for his needs, and the ankle injuries went away.

Fast forward to today, and you already know how this story unfolds. He became the league's first-ever unanimous MVP, a four-time NBA champion — and counting, and the greatest shooter to ever lace them up. That's some turnaround.