While the NBA All-Star Game doesn't have a true purpose, meaning the winner doesn't get anything more than some cash and recognition, getting an All-Star nod is one of the biggest honors in the Association.

Needless to say, there's no shortage of talent when it comes to the NBA, meaning there are always multiple snubs from the big game. Still, sometimes, some players ball out in such an impressive way that there's no chance they don't get selected.

Now that the All-Star Game is just around the corner, some young players will finally get their first opportunity to make an appearance. Or at least they should. Here, we let you know who those young men are.

NBA Rumors: 3 Young Players Who Should Be First-Time All-Stars

3. De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings look poised to end their league-worst postseason drought once and for all. And while Domantas Sabonis gets plenty of credit for that — and rightfully so, De'Aaron Fox might have finally taken that leap forward.

The Kentucky product has been one of the flashiest players in the league this season. His speed, playmaking, and athleticism make him a one-man show, averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 three-pointers on 50% from the floor.

2. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is proving that he can be a franchise cornerstone. He's leading the league in total assists, all while rarely turning the ball over and making a fool out of defenders with his versatile scoring skills.

Haliburton has the rebuilding Indiana Pacers way ahead of schedule and is the main reason why they're in playoff contention right now. Thus far, he's averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 3.0 triples a night on 48/40/88 shooting splits.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored more points than Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined, so the Los Angeles Clippers may regret that trade now. He's been a driving force on both ends of the floor.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder may be a ways away from contention, Shai is blossoming as a two-way superstar. Throughout the season, he's averaged 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 three-pointers per game on 50% shooting.