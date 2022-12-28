Klay Thompson has been a key player for the Golden State Warriors to compete this season. However, as a 32-year-old player, recovering from a tough game and play in a back-to-back matchup could be more difficult than before.

Klay Thompson has been a key player for the Golden State Warriors since he arrived. Under Steve Kerr's management, alongside Stephen Curry, the Splash Brothers were born. However, its in situations like this one that as a 32-year-old player, the physique has to rest in order to avoid serious injuries.

Especially as this is the second season after Thompson made his triumphant return to win his fourth NBA Championship Ring with the Warriors. His ligament rupture and Achilles tendon tear injuries could have ended his successful career in 2019 right in the middle of the NBA Finals.

However, Thompson came back even stronger and he was one of the key reasons the Warriors lifted their 7th Larry O'Brien Trophy last season. So, its simple to assume his physique will need more time to adapt to back-to-back games as he was used to before his injury.

Why Klay Thompson won't play for the Golden State Warriors vs the Utah Jazz?

Despite this isn't the first game that the four-time NBA Champion misses this season, the team managed by Steve Kerr hasn't been exactly healthy as many players have been out due to injuries. This list includes, the other half of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry, as well as the Canadian youngster Andrew Wiggins.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson will miss the game against the Utah Jazz due to an injury. "Klay Thompson is out tonight against the Jazz. Played 38 minutes last night on front side of a back to back. Draymond Green (right foot soreness) and Donte DiVincenzo (right knee soreness) are questionable." he posted on his Twitter.

The Warriors are possibly in the middle of the best situation they could have wished for. A seven-game schedule at home until the second week of January, 2023. Simply because the Warriors have 14 wins and 2 losses in the current season at home. In fact, the last time the Warriors lost at the Chase Center was on December 2nd to the Indiana Pacers.