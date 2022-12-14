As Chris Paul is one of the veterans in the NBA, he probably knows how to handle difficult situations when it comes to a close game. That's why this young and promising star revealed what he has seen on the court.

Chris Paul knows how to handle pressure in difficult moments, as he did over the past 18 season in his professional career in basketball. In fact, sometimes NBA refereers know him so well that they know when he will try to take over the game's control for his benefit and his team.

As the league continues to be full of young and promising talent, and those players start to grow in the NBA, they eventually catch up to the tricks that veterans like Chris Paul make on the basketball court, especially when it comes to talking with refs.

Now in the middle of a harsh situation with the Phoenix Suns, where they hold a 1-4 record in the last five matchups, and Chris Paul hasn't performed as clutch or as good as he is, these type of tricks aren't the ones that Paul should let go easily in order to win games.

NBA News: Young star reveals Chris Paul's actions on the court

In the last Houston Rockets win over the Phoenix Suns, Jalen Green put up a show for their fans at the Toyota Center. As he pulled up 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, the 20-year-old guard gave headaches to Chris Paul the entire game. Especially as they went down to the fourth quater to close out the win for the Rockets.

“That’s the ultimate trickster in the league. He be having the refs on his side, he controls the whole game. I didn't even think of it like that, I was making sure we put the game away." per Michael Shapiro. As the Suns were trying to desperately to hit the last comeback attempt, Chris Paul ran a middle pick-and-roll with Jock Landale. However, Jalen Green knew the play, organizing the Rockets’ defense and shocked everyone, especially Paul, who ended up landing before he threw a pass for a traveling call.

During the last couple of seasons, Paul has performed as one of the best playmakers in the league, especially when it comes to clutch moments. However, in the recent past, the last minutes of crucial games have been difficult for him and the Suns, especially if they are down in the game.