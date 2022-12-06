There are certaint moments in a basketball game where the most important players step up for their side. As the NBA season progresses, there are names related to the 'Clutch' moments, however, so far it isn't Anthony Davir nor Luka Doncic.

As the 2022-2023 NBA Season progresses, every NBA team will need their most important players to make the difference in a close game with an over-the-limit performance. That is what is currently happening with Anthony Davis for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Luka Donicic for the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis has been playing with huge dominance on the court that has helped the Lakers to overcome the obstacles towards a 10-13 record so far. Due to his recent illness he missed the game against the Cavaliers, but at the end, Davis has made an irreplaceable performance for his team.

As well as Luka Doncic, where even coach Jason Kidd has mentioned he doesn't believe Doncic will sustained his performances for so long, and even in the NBA Playoffs. However, as important these players are, the player with most points in the clutch is another young NBA future superstar who is starting to break out.

NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the most 'Clutch Points' in the season so far

According the specialized site StatMuse that covers the NBA, NFL, and NHL stats, the 24-year-old shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has pulled up 60 points in the clutch moments of his games so far. He has the most in the league, according to them.

Next in line is Luka Doncic, the reason Dallas Mavericks have 11 wins so far in the season. The 23-year-old Slovevenian has pulled up 53 points in between the highest-pressured moments of a game. In which probably, he has sealed many wins for the Mavericks. Although Doncic is not even in the top 10 players with most points in the last quarter.

And this podium closes out with a huge surprise. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks has pulled up 52 points in the clutch for the New York franchise. In fact, Brunson is 8th place among the players with most points in the fourth quarter, which means he makes the money count when the Knicks need it the most.