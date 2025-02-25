Draymond Green delivers clear message to Anthony Edwards about being the face of the NBA

The NBA has always had an iconic player to represent the league. From Michael Jordan to current superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the torch has passed through generations. With the careers of James and Curry nearing their twilight, many believe Anthony Edwards could be the league’s next frontman. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has openly expressed his disinterest in taking on that mantle, prompting Draymond Green to share his thoughts.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Edwards told ESPN he’d prefer not to carry the title of the NBA’s face, pointing instead to Victor Wembanyama as a potential candidate. “I’m capable of being that guy,” Edwards said. “But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home”.

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green weighed in, emphasizing how rare the opportunity is and cautioning Edwards about potential future regret.

“I hope he understands that the opportunity that’s in front of him and knows that it doesn’t come back around,” Green said. “Once that shot is gone, it does not come back around. So I hope that ‘Ant-Man’ understands that and is not making a decision at 23 that at 27, 28, 29 he is going to regret”.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Green added that Edwards has all the tools to be the face of the league but must commit to improving both on and off the court. “He is capable of being that guy from a basketball standpoint, talent standpoint,” Green said. “He got all of that. To be that though, he has to go in, he has to continue to elevate his game to another level, like take that next step. And he got to be better with his interviews, off-the-court stuff, how he presents himself“.

Carmelo Anthony’s perspective on Edwards’ reluctance

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony also weighed in on Edwards’ comments, urging him to embrace the opportunity and explaining why it’s crucial for him to step up as the face of the league.

“I love Ant, but you can’t run from that, especially when everybody is trying to give you the face; you can’t run from that,” Anthony said on an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn.

Anthony also addressed why international players like Wembanyama, Luka Dončić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be the NBA’s primary face. “Wemby can’t be the face of the NBA because this is our sport. Luka can’t be the face, Giannis can’t be the face, Shai can’t be the face,” Anthony explained. “Ant, Ja, Jayson Tatum — these are the faces. Zion was supposed to be the face of this NBA. You can’t be the face of a league that we started”.

