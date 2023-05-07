James Harden continues to make history at least with his personal numbers and it is likely that one day he will become a hall of famer, but for now he has a new postseason record. Check here his new record.

James Harden is probably one of the best NBA players of the 21st century but so far he hasn't won an NBA Championship title.

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Harden has played on four different teams, the most recent being the Philadelphia 76ers where he has been since the 2022 season.

Harden made the playoffs with each of the four teams he played for, first with the Oklahoma City Thunder, then with Houston and Brooklyn and most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers.

What new personal record did James Harden set playing in the postseason in 2023?

According to Sporting News, James Harden reached the 47 career playoff games mark with at least 30 points, that's a record few players have achieved in the 21st century.

Even though Harden is a points machine he can't win an NBA title alone, most of the time he's come close to a finals one of his teammates fails during key games.