The Grizzlies are in serious problems against the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Read here to check out what happens if Memphis lose to Los Angeles in the first round.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a tremendous first round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Ja Morant's squad appeared as a favorite to win the championship, but LeBron James has been extraordinary.

The memorable moments in this matchup just keep coming. Dillon Brooks criticizing James, Morant's hand injury or the emergence of role players such as Desmond Bane, Austin Reaves or D'Angelo Russell. An epic battle.

So, the Grizzlies want to go all the way after last season's disappointment in the playoffs of the NBA. Read here to find out what happens if Memphis lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Grizzlies lose against the Lakers in the first round?

If the Grizzlies lose to the Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Memphis will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.7 seed in the West, Los Angeles would advance to the Conference semifinals and their next rival would be the Kings or the Warriors.

In case the Lakers beat the Grizzlies, there's no other scenaro for Los Angeles. They would have to face the winner of what's been an amazing matchup between De'Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry. The series are currently 3-1 for the Lakers with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday, April 26. It's a best-of-seven format. One more loss for the Grizzlies and they're out.

As the Lakers are the No.7 seed in the Western Conference, they wouldn't have home-field advantage in the next round. It doesn't matter the rival, Sacramento (No.3) or Golden State (No.6), Los Angeles will only receive three of seven games in the semifinals (if necessary). In fact, after the Timberwolves were eliminated by the Nuggets, the Lakers automatically became the worst seeded team alive in the West.