With the Brooklyn Nets already looking forward to next season, we take a look at three potential free-agency targets for Sean Marks to pursue.

The Brooklyn Nets went through hell with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They almost made the franchise implode before they finally agreed that it was better to just get rid of them once and for all.

And while taking back Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, and Mikal Bridges isn't a bad return at all, it's clear that they need to add more firepower, especially considering they still owe the Houston Rockets several draft picks and pick swaps.

With that in mind, the team should be quite aggressive in their pursuit of mid-level NBA talent in free agency. Here, we're going to let you know about three 'gettable' players they should try and sign.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Targets For The Brooklyn Nets

3. Gabe Vincent

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat can turn nearly every player into a rotation-caliber kind of guy. That was the case with Gabe Vincent, who's given them plenty of valuable minutes in his tenure with the team.

But Vincent is set to pursue a bigger pay and role now that he'll become an unrestricted free agent. He would be their second-best playmaker behind Spencer Dinwiddie, assuming Ben Simmons is hurt again.

2. Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly told Dillon Brooks that they don't intend to bring him back under any circumstances. So, the trouble-making guard/forward will have to find a new home.

Brooks didn't shoot the ball well or smartly in the playoffs, but he's more than capable of knocking down the three-ball. More than that, he's a solid wing-stopper that should be available at a discount.

1. D'Angelo Rusell

D'Angelo Russell recently said that he's not a true point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, so he might not be pleased with that off-the-ball role. His best days came at Barclays Center, so why not orchestrate a reunion?

Russell may never live up to the expectations of being a No. 2 pick. But he was an All-Star caliber player in Brooklyn, and he'd give them a solid second option behind Mikal Bridges for years to come.