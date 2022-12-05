After Nike dropping Kyrie Irving's shoe line, there's a multi million-dollar bussines to continue with. As many NBA stars are lined up to have the next shoe deal with the sports brand, Ja Morant has taken the lead on this one.

Nike decided to opt out Kyrie Irving's shoe line despite there was a multi-million-dollar business behind it. Now, with a fresh contract on the run, there's plenty of NBA stars to talk about it. Especially since there are only 23 NBA players with a shoe deal. Seems like Ja Morant is the next to enlist with this elite partners.

In the 2022-2023 NBA Season, Ja Morant has averaged 28.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 20 games so far. Despite there is so much time and games left in the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies have their mindset to qualify for the NBA Playoffs just like the previous one.

With two NBA individual awards won, the Rookie of Year, and the Most Improved Player of the Year in his first four seasons as an NBA player, there is plenty of promising future in the 23-year-old, who clearly has leveled up the Grizzlies to the playoffs level since he got there.

NBA Rumors: Ja Morant could be close to seal a Nike shoe deal

Since the beginning of the season there's been reports about the deal between Nike and the Most Improved Player of the last season for a signature shoe line. According to Sole Retriever, Morant and Nike are teaming up to create the “Nike Ja 1.” The shoes will be priced at $110. The shoes will be released in three color options: “Phantom (green)” “Cobalt Bliss (yellow)” and “Game Royal (black).

After Nike dropping Kyrie Irving's shoe line, the rumors started to spread around for this shoe deal with Ja Morant to happen. As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic as well, "All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell".

In fact, according to the SB Nation's Grizzly Bear Blues, "there is no Grizzlies player that has ever had a shoe deal as lucrative as Morant’s contract with Nike. So as long as Ja (Morant) does what he does best, this shoe could be the first of many in a long and fruitful career."