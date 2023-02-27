The Philadelphia 76ers want to keep James Harden around, but that may not be a part of his long-term plans at this point in his career.

Not so long ago, James Harden was considered the most unstoppable scorer in the National Basketball Association. However, people called him out for his lack of success with the Houston Rockets.

However, it's not like he failed to make the playoffs or anything. He was quite close to making it to the NBA Finals, but he couldn't get past the Golden State Warriors, the ultimate juggernaut in the league.

So, now that the years have passed and he's no longer in Rocket city, some around the league believe that he's looking forward to leaving the Philadelphia 76ers and going back to Houston next season.

NBA Rumors: James Harden, Houston Rockets Interested In Reunion

(Transcript via Rockets Wire)

"The Houston Rockets remain optimistic regarding the potential of bringing superstar guard James Harden back to the organization in 2023 free agency, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Harden is currently finishing out a second season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Rockets will have up to $60 million in salary cap room this offseason, and Harden could be a focal point of their plans to return to NBA relevancy. MacMahon spoke about the situation on the latest episode of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast."

Daryl Morey Reacts To The Harden Rumors

Notably, former Rockets GM Daryl Morey got him to Philadelphia and even convinced him to take a pay cut this season. However, not even Morey can guarantee Harden won't be back in Houston in 2024:

“I know he’s just focused on this season and not the offseason, but I know that he’s focused on winning the championship,” Morey said on ESPN. “He’s gonna be wherever he feels like he has the best chance. Obviously, his pairing with Embiid is very, very good and we feel like it’s a great pairing for the long term.”

Harden forced his way out of Houston and left on bad terms. Also, he might not be what the team needs right now. But he's one of the best players in franchise history, so it would be nice to see him go full circle before hanging it up.