It took them a while, but the Celtics are finally seeing the benefits of building their roster around young talent. Last season they fell just short of the ultimate glory, but Boston now looks ready to challenge for the title.

Led by Jayson Tatum, who blossomed into one of the NBA’s biggest stars at the TD Garden, the Celtics are a serious threat in the Eastern Conference. Right now, only Giannis’ Bucks are above them in the standings.

Unfortunately, things in this league move fast and you always have to look at the future. Jaylen Brown will be in the final year of his contract next season, and he gave a warning in regard to a possible extension.

Jaylen Brown warns Celtics he wants to feel wanted

"I don't know. As long as I'm needed. It's not up to me," Brown told Logan Murdock of The Ringer about signing an extension in Boston. "We'll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct.

“Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you. All you do is really focus on what’s in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don’t really know or want to answer [where I’m going to be] because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.”

Brown’s contract isn’t up until 2024, so the Celtics have time to concentrate on this season before they focus on persuading the 26-year-old to stay. However, the front office should take note of his mood before approaching him for an extension.