Even though the team looks determined to run things back, Kawhi Leonard may just give up and request a trade out of the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason.

The Clippers have once again fallen short in the playoffs, this time losing in the first round to the Suns. The fact that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard missed most of the series will remain a big "What if" for the organization in the next months, but they'll have to move on.

While other teams would simply give up at this point, Los Angeles looks convinced with the decisions it has made in recent years and would have no intention of making significant changes.

Tyronn Lue is expected to continue as head coach and the team apparently wants to continue building around its stars. However, Skip Bayless believes Leonard could call it a time with the Clippers in the offseason.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard could want out of the Clippers

"Now, I’m told Kawhi might be ready to consider moving on to another organization," Bayless said on his "The Skip Bayless Show," via Basketball Network. "Next year, he’s under contract to the Clippers at age 32 for $46 million, that’s pretty great. The next year, though, at age 33, he will have a player option. So is it possible he will demand a trade ahead of next season, or even ahead of next season’s trade deadline, or might he wait until after next season when he can just flat out hit the open market?

"Once an organization has quote on quote done him wrong, he will not get over it. There’s no forgive and forget in Kawhi Leonard…But now, Clippers fans might take to calling him number two if he exits the Clippers the way (he left the San Antonio Spurs). I have a sneaking suspicion he just might."

Clippers want to run things back

Leonard has been in the eye of the storm for spending so much time on the sidelines during his stint with the Clippers. But even after he sat for most of the series against the Suns, the team wouldn't want to make changes.

“Those guys are great players, great partners, and we want to keep them as Clippers for a long time," Clippers' President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said in regard to Leonard and PG. "The number 1 goal is how can we build a sustainable championship team."

Leonard is definitely key to the Clippers' aspirations, but not if he can't stay healthy. The Clippers still believe in him, so it would be strange if it's Kawhi who decides to part considering how patient the team has been with him.