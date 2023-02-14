With the NBA trade deadline already in the history books, let's take a look at the three best potential buyout candidates right now.

The NBA trade deadline hype was well justified this season. We saw superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving find new homes, with multiple players rejoining teams they played for in the past.

The Western Conference is wide open, and there's no shortage of talent in the Eastern Conference, either. So, we're likely going to see some playoff matchups for the ages this season.

NBA Rumors: 3 Best Buyout Candidates

3. Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose has no place in the New York Knicks right now. They have Jalen Brunson playing heavy minutes, and the former MVP could be better used somewhere else right now, as much as he loves Tom Thibodeau and vice versa.

Rose could provide an offensive spark off the bench for a contender. He's no longer the athletic freak he used to be, but he's still a walking bucket and a guy who can set the table for the rest of the offense.

2. Will Barton

Will Barton might as well be one of the most underrated role players in the Association. He can score from all three levels and is a streaky scorer who doesn't need to have a green light to take some big shots.

More than that, Barton's length and lateral quickness allow him to play and defend multiple positions. He can play on and off the ball, and he's not a part of the Washington Wizards' plans right now.

1. Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz are reportedly considering keeping Russell Westbrook if he's up for it. If not, then he'd undoubtedly become the top buyout candidate this season, even after his failed tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While he may not be willing to agree to come off the bench again, Westbrook was playing like a legit Sixth Man of the Year candidate. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and could most definitely help a contender.