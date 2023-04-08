Even though they went to great lengths to acquire him just last season, the Philadelphia 76ers might not be all that worried if James Harden decides to leave.

James Harden took a big pay cut to help the Philadelphia 76ers build a competitive roster ahead of this season. But his future with the team has always been in doubt, even if they went to great lengths to get him.

Harden has been linked with a potential Houston Rockets comeback. He's not getting any younger, and even his guy Daryl Morey might be hesitant to sign him to the big-money deal he'll likely demand.

That's why, according to an unnamed GM and Heavy's Sean Deveney, the Sixers wouldn't mind if Harden decided to opt out of the final year of his contract and take his talents somewhere else next season.

Sixers Could Let James Harden Walk Away

“There are some in that organization who would not mind at all if Harden left,” the GM told Deveney. “I don’t think he will, but he could, and even if he doesn’t, he is not going to get a real long deal from the Sixers. He is getting older, you don’t know how much of a commitment you want to make him.”

Harden's Prime Is Coming To An End

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently pointed out that teams have some doubts about Harden's future. He's not getting any younger and his offensive production has taken a dip over the past couple of years:

“At 33 and playing for his third team in three years, Harden has a career trend line that is angling down," wrote Hughes."He wasn’t an All-Star this season for the first time since 2011-12, and his athleticism has nearly disappeared. Still a terrific passer and crafty enough to manufacture 20 points per game with ease, it’s not like Harden is without his uses. But even if he takes a small pay cut from this year’s reduced salary, he may not be worth the money."

Harden is still one of the best players in the league, and he proved it by leading the NBA in assists this season. But this is a cruel business, and he might not have that many miles left in the tank.