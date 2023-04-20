The Warriors didn't start their playoff series against the Kings strongly, and to make things worse, there's a group of players reportedly upset with the head coach.

The Golden State Warriors entered the season like the team to beat after winning the championship last year, but they already find themselves two games down in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Dubs have lost the first two games of the series against the Sacramento Kings and have plenty of work to do if they want to turn things around. On top of that, some players seem to be unhappy with their playing time.

The young core of the roster hasn't taken the court that much so far, and it's reportedly making them upset. According to a report, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jordan Poole want Steve Kerr to give them more minutes.

Jordan Poole among group of Warriors players reportedly unhappy with lack of game time vs. Kings

(Via Heavy.com)

“I was talking to somebody earlier who’s ‘in the know’ who said that some of their players are pouting,” Broussard said on the April The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker. "The young boys. [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Donte] DiVincenzo, Jordan Poole… cause they’re not getting minutes.”

On one hand, it's good that the young players are hungry and want to play in this challenging situation. On the other hand, they also have to understand the team comes first and the coach makes the decisions.

With the series 0-2, we'll have to wait and see whether Kerr shakes things up or continues to rely on those who have been playing the most so far. The outlook isn't encouraging, since the team may have many casualties for Game 3.

Warriors may lose a number of players for Game 3

The status of many Warriors players for the third match of the series concerns the Dubs, as many are listed are questionable. On top of that, the likes of Draymond Green or Andre Iguodala were already ruled out.

Out — Draymond Green (league suspension)

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Questionable — Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain)

Questionable — Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness)

Questionable — Gary Payton II (general illness)