With French star Victor Wembanyama looking like a lock to be taken with the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, multiple teams will strive for the chance to get him.

There's nothing such as a 'can't-miss' kind of talent when it comes to the NBA Draft. But if there were, then French star Victor Wembanyama would be the closest to it. That's why dozens of scouts are enamored with him.

Wembanyama looks like a cheat code. He can block shots like Dikembe Mutombo, put the ball on the ground like Chris Paul, and can knock down shots from beyond the arc like Buddy Hield.

So, with Wembanyama looking like a lock to be taken with the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, multiple teams will strive for the chance to get him. Here, we let you know the teams with the highest odds of that.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams Likely To Draft Victor Wembanyama

3. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been a disaster this season. LaMelo Ball has struggled to stay healthy, and they've been in desperate need of a second scorer with Miles Bridges' situation still up in the air.

The Hornets would be wise to just shut down Ball for the season if he continues to struggle with his health. Also, the prospect of having Wemby and Ball for the next decade is appealing enough for them to just tank their way through the season.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have already put together one of the most impressive and promising young cores in the league. But losing Cade Cunningham for the season all but doomed their chances of competing.

So, they can still win by losing. They can let their young stars like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Sadiq Bey grow through their mistakes while Cunningham gets healthy, and they'll hopefully get the first-overall pick.

1. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have perhaps the most young talent in the Association. However, coach Stephen Silas has failed to develop them and maximize their talents. Simply put, they're not tanking; they're just bad.

But Wembanyama could be the catalyst to lift this franchise from the ground, just like the great Hakeem Olajuwon was back in the day. Paired with Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, they'd have one of the most versatile and dynamic jumbo frontcourts ever.