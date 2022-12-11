The Los Angeles Lakers may still have a shot for Kyle Kuzma's return after their season boost winning streak. However, there's a catch for it.

As Kyle Kuzma is putting up his career-high in points for the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers wouldn't see it bad for the 27-year-old shooter to comeback to the Crypto.com Arena after he won an NBA Championship ring with the Purple and Gold. In fact, there's a plan coming for it.

The Los Angeles Lakers 11-15 record could leave them out of contenion for higher lottery picks for the next season, so, as the trade deadline is coming up, and their first-round lottery picks for the next offseason belong to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers' front office led by Rob Pelinka will have to work out some boster deals.

In fact, recently there were rumors about a possible three-team deal which could involve Patrick Beverley as he has been the least productive player in the roster. Also, because Rob Pelinka wouldn't involve any other future lottery picks in those trades, unless its a big win for the team managed by Darvin Ham.

Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzme could be the perfect trade target

As Kyle Kuzma is averaging 21.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 26 games through the 2022-2023 NBA Regular season, the 27-year-old has reportedly been meaning to look out for a trade. In fact, Kuzma has a player-option deal for the next season, in which any case could leave him out for the Washington Wizards without anything in return for them.

As reported by Eric Pincus from the Bleacher Report, "He wants out," an NBA source said. "He's looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender]." So, the Lakers' plan would involve a championship-contender and solid roster with him alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook as their solid assets, which are starting look like in the most recent games.

However, the Lakers aren't alone in this quest. As reported in many portals, the Sacramento Kings, the Phoenix Suns, as well as the New York Knicks, all of them are rumored to be in talks with the Wizards for a possible trade. As it seems, Kuzma could be playing his lasts few games at the District of Columbia.