Even after leaving the Brooklyn Nets, troublemaking guard Kyrie Irving wanted to keep creating trouble for the organization. He claimed that they disrespected him and that he was glad that Kevin Durant was also out of there.

Irving says the Nets were disrespectful to him because they actually demanded him to, you know, play winning basketball, which was seemingly too much for him. So, instead of earning the max contract he believes it's his God-given right, he just bailed on them, as he always does.

The Nets are now in a much better place. They replenished their Draft capital and have young players to build around. More than that, GM Sean Marks claims the best part about that is that they have players who are actually committed to the team.

Nets GM Sean Marks Hits Back At Kyrie Irving's Comments

"I look back, and we've done a lot of thinking and soul searching on this and we say, 'Well, you know, we did everything we possibly could to maximize this organization's potential," Marks said. "To have ourselves in the competition for a championship... I’ll be honest, last night I was sad. You do everything you possibly can to put together a team you can be proud of.”

“My goal here, and our goal is from ownership all the way down, is to put something out on the floor that everybody can be proud of, you can see consistent effort, you can see availability, and you can see competitive spirit," he added.

Notably, Irving and Durant were the disrespectful ones. They wanted to call the shots and decide who got to work there or who was fired. They even wanted to decide whether DeAndre Jordan was their starting center or not.

Marks had to deal with these two ego-driven divas for close to three years, and he even outlasted them, so the Nets should strongly consider retiring his jersey or making him a statue outside of Barclays Center once he decides to retire.