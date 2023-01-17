New Orleans Pelicans will face Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will visit New Orleans Pelicans in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting game between teams from East and West will take place this Wednesday, January 18. The New Orleans Pelicans are having a very good regular season, being the third best team in the Western Conference. At the moment, with their 26-18 they are far from the 30-13 of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets, but they are confident that they can reach it by force of victories.

The Miami Heat continue their fight to be in Playoff positions, and they are getting closer to achieving it. Only one victory separates them from the New York Knicks who for the moment would be staying with the 6th place. They come from losing their last game against the Atlanta Hawks and will seek to recover.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game between these two rivals will be the first in this regular season (they must play twice). It will be an attractive match between a team like the New Orleans Pelicans who are fighting at the top of the Western Conference and the Miami Heat who are very close to entering the top 6 in the East.

How to Watch or Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat be played this Wednesday, January 18 at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSNO.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Miami Heat with -115 odds, while the odds for the New Orleans Pelicans to win are -105.

DraftKings New Orleans Pelicans -105 Miami Heat -115

*Odds via DraftKings