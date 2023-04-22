The Philadelphia 76ers need to make the most of their championship window while it's still open, as James Harden could be on his way out.

The Philadelphia 76ers went to great lengths to trade for and then keep James Harden. Harden also agreed to make less money so the team could build a contender around Joel Embiid.

The season has been successful for the Sixers, and Harden had plenty to do with that. He led the league in assists per game and total assists, proving that he's still far from done in this league.

However, his tenure in the City of Brotherly Love might be coming to an end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he's still considering moving back to Houston and re-signing with the Rockets.

James Harden's Future In Philly Is Unclear

"James Harden's future is very unclear in Philadelphia," said Wojnarowski on his podcast. "Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win and it's easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it's dependent on the team's success."

Sixers Should Replace Him With Damian Lillard, Says Insider

That's why Stephen A. Smith believes the Sixers shouldn't cry over the spilled milk and just let him walk away. If anything, they should focus all their energy in trying to orchestrate a move for Damian Lillard:

"I would go the route of Philadelphia," Smith said of Lillard. "His loyalty to the city of Portland has been unwavering, and this is the closest that I've ever heard him sound to being anything different, but I think Damian Lillard needs to get the hell out of Portland as quickly as he possibly can."

"To me, outside of Steph Curry, there isn't a point guard in this league I'd take on my team more so than Damian Lillard," Smith added. "I would take Damian Lillard over James Harden in a heartbeat. I wouldn't think twice if I was Philly and I can get my hands on Dame and I had to forfeit Harden."

Lillard is reportedly considering his future with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he'd give the Sixers another elite scoring option and pick-and-roll operator next to Embiid if they manage to get him.