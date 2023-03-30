With Andrew Wiggins still away from the Golden State Warriors, team star Stephen Curry opened up on his delicate situation.

The Golden State Warriors can't afford to sleep on their laurels right now. They need to win out to avoid the Play-in tournament and secure a first-round playoffs matchup with the Sacramento Kings, the best-case scenario for them at this point.

Notably, they might have to do that without one of their best two-way players, as Andrew Wiggins continues to be absent while he handles an undisclosed family matter. He's now missed 20 straight games and counting.

Wiggins is one of the best defenders on the team, and their defense has been dreadful on the road. However, as much as they need him, Stephen Curry and his team have his back and don't want to rush him or put him under more pressure.

Steph Curry Shows Support For Andrew Wiggins

"Same as it’s always been," Curry said. "We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen. We want to be whole and I’m sure he wants to be a part of this. But when he walks through the door will be when it’s the right time for him. That’s kind of the expectation at this point, so nothing's really changed.”

There's No Timetable For Wiggins' Return

Coach Steve Kerr revealed that he's been in constant touch with the former first-overall pick, who's working out every single day. However, there's still no timetable for his return, which might not even happen this season:

"Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins," reported Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight."

Some fans have called Wiggins out for his prolonged absence. But we don't know what he's going through right now or why he's been away from the team for so long, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions or judge him.