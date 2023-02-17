Shortly after officially taking over at the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia revealed his ambitious plans for the team. Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker should better take note of it.

The NBA trade deadline could be a huge turning point for the Suns. After pulling off a blockbuster deal to land Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix is now seen as a legit title contender this season.

KD's arrival brings much needed championship experience to an already star-studded roster. If the Suns had reasons to believe with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, now they can dream even bigger.

A new era is underway in Phoenix, as not only it made this significant addition on the court but the organization also has new leadership after Robert Sarver's tenure. Mat Ishbia was officially introduced as the team's new owner this week, and though he's just getting started, he wants to win as soon as possible.

Suns new owner Mat Ishbia admits he doesn't want to wait to win championships

“Jump right in,” Ishbia told Boardroom. “We have a great team, can we make it better? Can we improve? I’m not the kind of guy who sits there and says, ‘Let’s plan so in six years we have a chance to win a championship.'”

The Suns' recent moves speak for themselves. Durant's championship window won't last much longer, so the team made a huge statement by acquiring him with the playoffs on the horizon. Ishbia is excited to build a championship team, as well as working on a market with plenty of potential.

“Phoenix is an unbelievable market,” Ishbia added. “Great community, they love their basketball — the Suns and the Mercury — and it’s beautiful weather. It’s got everything you’d ever dream of to own a sports franchise.”