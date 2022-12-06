Toronto Raptors will host Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US

Toronto Raptors will play against Los Angeles Lakers at the Scotiabank Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers little by little begin to improve their win/loss balance, and begin to approach the qualification zone for the Play-in. After a very bad start, which suggested that what happened in the previous season could be repeated, the Lakers seem to be waking up and showing a better level.

They will not have an easy game, since their rivals are the Toronto Raptors, who have a record of 12 wins and 12 losses, which leaves them in 8th position in the Eastern Conference. However, with a victory they would go 13-12, which would equal the Brooklyn Nets in 6th position, the last one that gives a direct place in the Playoffs.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

These two rivals must play two games this season, and this one that they will play on Wednesday, December 7 at the Scotiabank Arena will be the first of them. The locals with the victory will reach direct qualification positions for the Playoffs, while the visitors can be very close to the qualification positions for the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Wednesday, December 7 at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada will be broadcast in the United States on: TSN, SPECSN, NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It seems difficult to choose the favorites, but probably by a small margin the Lakers will be chosen.

