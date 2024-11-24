NBA News: Steve Kerr expresses disappointment over Warriors’ loss to the Spurs

The Golden State Warriors fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 104-94, in an NBA regular-season matchup, and head coach Steve Kerr didn’t hold back, labeling the loss as “disappointing.”

The Golden State Warriors entered their NBA regular season matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with momentum, but a surprising collapse in the fourth quarter resulted in a 104-94 defeat. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his disappointment with the team’s inability to close out the contest.

“A disappointing loss because we had control of the game mid-third and it felt like we were about to break it open,” Kerr told reporters at Frost Bank Center. “But we didn’t.”

Kerr’s frustration was rooted in the Warriors’ squandered 15-point lead late in the third quarter. By the time the fourth quarter began, the Spurs had clawed back within 10 points, setting the stage for a dominant 33-13 final period that sealed Golden State’s fate.

“The way that the third quarter ended was a killer,” Kerr added. “We had a 15-point lead and the ball with 35 seconds [remaining], so we’re going to get a 2-for-1 and hopefully go up 17 going into the fourth.”

Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks past Buddy Hield #7 of the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

“And then we get a turnover, and they score five in a row, so it’s a 10-point game going into the fourth,” Kerr explained. “That was a key moment momentum-wise, and I thought they earned it, the Spurs did, finishing the quarter like they did and then dominating the fourth.”

Andrew Wiggins on the team’s fatigue

One factor behind the Warriors’ poor fourth-quarter showing might have been fatigue. The game against the Spurs marked Golden State’s third matchup in three days. Andrew Wiggins, who led the team with 20 points, acknowledged the toll of the grueling schedule.

“I’m sure everyone is [tired],” Wiggins said. “If not mentally, physically. If not physically, mentally. One or the other. But that’s the NBA. That’s basketball.”

Kerr echoes Wiggins’ sentiments

Kerr also recognized the impact of fatigue but emphasized the need for his team to execute better under pressure, even when they’re not at full strength.

“We ran out of gas,” Kerr admitted. “But this is part of the NBA, and we have to learn how to execute under pressure when we’re tired. We didn’t do that tonight, but we’ll get better.”