Draymond Green crossed the line in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings. The Golden State Warriors power forward stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest while he was on the ground and got ejected for it [Video].

With the series 1-0 for the Kings, Sacramento opened his court again this Monday to play against the Warriors. Golden State had to do everything to get a win and return back home with good news, but their rivals took the victory with a final 114-106 score.

Unfortunately, it was not the worst part for the Warriors. As things were not working out for them, Draymond Green wanted to take Sabonis out of the game and stomped on his chest, but the cameras caught the power forward's action, and he was ejected immediately.

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis' chest and gets ejected [Video]

In the fourth quarter, with Sacramento winning 91-87, the Warriors gained possession of the ball after a failed field attempt by Malik Monk. During the play, Kings' power forward Domantas Sabonis fell to the ground, and Green took advantage of the situation by stomping on his chest and jumping up again.

The game was immediately paused, and upon reviewing the replay, the referees decided to eject Green. As he exited the court, the Sacramento fans booed him, and he responded by yelling and facing them.

According to reports, it is unlikely to see Green again in the series against the Kings. However, the NBA has the final decision on the matter, announcing it before Game 3.