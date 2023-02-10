Russell Westbrook was recently called 'a vampire' sucking the blood of the Los Angeles Lakers locker room, and Draymond Green just wasn't having it.

Russell Westbrook was the Los Angeles Lakers scapegoat since he arrived in Southern California. He was to blame for his poor play last season, but he wasn't the only one responsible for their shortcomings.

Westbrook reportedly refused to be held accountable, which wouldn't be the first time it happened. However, he still agreed to come off the bench and help the team by playing lesser minutes and in a different role.

Also, he's often been deemed one of the best teammates in the NBA, but it seems like that wasn't the case this time around. Apparently, some within the Lakers thought of him as a 'blood-sucking vampire.'

Anonymous Source Calls Russell Westbrook A Vampire

"As one source told me, 'You remove a vampire from the locker room.' That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room and Russell Westbrook moves on," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said.

Draymond Green Defends Russell Westbrook From 'Vampire' Comments

Needless to say, those comments didn't sit well with a lot of people. That includes Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who used his podcast to step up and defend his colleague:

"You better be certain that that is the case. Because that right there could really affect someone's livelihood. That right there could make a team that was like, 'We'll sign Westbrook,' be like, "Ah, but do I want that in my locker room?'" Green started. "And me personally, I know Russell Westbrook does not have bad character. I know Russell Westbrook is an incredible dude, so I didn't love that, but again, I can't 100 percent dispel that because I'm not in the locker room."

At the end of the day, even if Westbrook had become a toxic presence in the locker room, there's absolutely no reason to talk about him that way. What gives them the right? Why make it personal?