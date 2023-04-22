Atlanta Hawks will face Boston Celtics for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Atlanta Hawks will play against Boston Celtics in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

As expected, the Boston Celtics began the series with 2 home wins. The first was 112-99 and the second 119-106. Without a doubt, the TD Garden has become a difficult place to obtain a victory, and thus the Celtics' favoritism has been reinforced.

However, in the first game in Atlanta, the Hawks had an important reaction thanks to which they were able to win Game 3 130-122, which still gives them a chance. But they will have to do what they can to win Game 4 as well, since a 1-3 loss against a strong team like the Celtics could be a definitive result.

When will Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta Georgia will take place this Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

