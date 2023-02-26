Boston Celtics will visit New York Knicks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The fight for the Playoff positions in the Eastern Conference is more interesting than ever. At the moment, the New York Knicks are keeping the precious 6th place, with which they would go directly to the postseason. They have a good difference of 3 victories over their pursuers, the Boston Celtics, but they should not be overconfident.

The Boston Celtics, for their part, see their leadership in the East seriously threatened as the Milwaukee Bucks continue their streak of consecutive victories, which now reached 14 after their victory against the Phoenix Suns. Wisconsin's franchise record is 43-17, while Massachusetts' is 44-17. They need the win or the Bucks could take their place.

When will Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will be played at the Madison Square Gardens, New York this Monday, February 27 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: MSG.

